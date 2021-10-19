Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director James Gentilcore Sells 18,498 Shares

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director James Gentilcore sold 18,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $2,404,370.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Entegris stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,489. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.25. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $135.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Entegris by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after acquiring an additional 337,883 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Entegris by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.27.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.