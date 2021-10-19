Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director James Gentilcore Sells 18,498 Shares

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director James Gentilcore sold 18,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $2,404,370.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Entegris stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,489. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.25. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $135.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 1.22.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Entegris by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after acquiring an additional 337,883 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Entegris by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ENTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.27.
Entegris Company Profile
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.
