Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,520,000 after purchasing an additional 676,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,481,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,534,906,000 after purchasing an additional 91,928 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,843,000 after purchasing an additional 293,613 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,838,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,150,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $309,410,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.27.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $129.66 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $135.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.35 and a 200-day moving average of $118.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $2,231,073.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,263.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

