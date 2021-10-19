Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.150-$6.450 EPS.

ETR opened at $101.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Entergy has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.88.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

