Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.150-$6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.100 EPS.

Shares of ETR opened at $101.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.03 and a 200-day moving average of $105.88. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

