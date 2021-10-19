Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.150-$6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.100 EPS.
Shares of ETR opened at $101.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.03 and a 200-day moving average of $105.88. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ETR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.57.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.
Entergy Company Profile
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.
