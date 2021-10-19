Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.550-$6.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.100 EPS.

ETR stock opened at $101.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Entergy has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

