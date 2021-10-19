Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.20. Envela shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 111,362 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on ELA shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Envela in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $107.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.16.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.95 million. Envela had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Envela Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envela during the 2nd quarter worth $960,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Envela during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Envela by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Envela

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

