EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

A number of research firms have commented on EOG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $89.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.06. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $93.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.