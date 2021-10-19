EOS Force (EOSC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.16 Million

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. One EOS Force coin can now be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, EOS Force has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. EOS Force has a market capitalization of $24.16 million and approximately $112,528.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00087183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.82 or 0.00355051 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00012474 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00033856 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000488 BTC.

About EOS Force

EOS Force uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io . The official message board for EOS Force is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS Force should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS Force using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

