EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,577 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 935.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,278,000 after buying an additional 342,253 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,924,000 after buying an additional 268,226 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 1,099.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,300,000 after buying an additional 201,458 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,345,000 after buying an additional 185,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $571.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,997. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $632.79 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.83 and a fifty-two week high of $648.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $611.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.64. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 93.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

