EpiK Protocol (EPK) Trading Down 29.3% Over Last Week

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000643 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $18.26 million and approximately $631,077.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00063475 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00067506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00097505 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,085.78 or 0.99767511 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,789.68 or 0.05899694 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00020673 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

