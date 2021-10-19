Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $13.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.89. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating and a $189.50 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.02 EPS.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.03.

NYSE PNC opened at $200.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.46. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $106.85 and a 12 month high of $204.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after acquiring an additional 406,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,403 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after acquiring an additional 380,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,068,000 after acquiring an additional 84,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,450 shares of company stock worth $821,392 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

