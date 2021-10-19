Equity Residential (EQR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Equity Residential to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Equity Residential to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $84.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $86.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.