Era Swap (ES) Price Hits $0.0097

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Era Swap has a market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $150,876.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Era Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Era Swap has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Era Swap alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00040832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.58 or 0.00194200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00089799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Era Swap Profile

Era Swap (ES) is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Era Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Era Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Era Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Era Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Era Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.