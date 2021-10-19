Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ERO. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$33.50 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.91.

Shares of ERO stock traded down C$0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$24.87. The company had a trading volume of 65,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,722. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 9.06. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$17.24 and a one year high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$148.31 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.7900001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

