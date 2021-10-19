Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.27

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.27 and traded as low as $19.58. Escalade shares last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 42,361 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Escalade had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $99.68 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESCA. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Escalade during the second quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Escalade by 84.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Escalade by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Escalade during the second quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Escalade by 67.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

Escalade Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.

