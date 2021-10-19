ESP Resources (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) versus Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Head to Head Analysis

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) and ESP Resources (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ecovyst and ESP Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecovyst 0 1 2 0 2.67 ESP Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ecovyst presently has a consensus price target of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 39.13%. Given Ecovyst’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ecovyst is more favorable than ESP Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Ecovyst has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESP Resources has a beta of 5.8, suggesting that its share price is 480% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.3% of Ecovyst shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of ESP Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ecovyst and ESP Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecovyst -22.76% 9.58% 3.83% ESP Resources N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ecovyst and ESP Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecovyst $1.11 billion 1.41 -$278.77 million $1.00 11.38 ESP Resources N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

ESP Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ecovyst.

Summary

Ecovyst beats ESP Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

ESP Resources Company Profile

ESP Resources, Inc. is an oil and gas services company, which engages in manufacturing, distributing marketing and supplying of specialty chemicals for oil and gas industry. The company was founded by David Dugas on October 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

