essensys (LON:ESYS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

essensys (LON:ESYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 345 ($4.51) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.18% from the company’s current price.

essensys stock opened at GBX 263 ($3.44) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 291.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 286.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £169.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.93. essensys has a 52-week low of GBX 126 ($1.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 310 ($4.05).

In other essensys news, insider Mark Furness sold 2,219,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total transaction of £6,325,754.55 ($8,264,638.82).

essensys plc provides software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the workspace industry in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's products include Connect, a co-working software platform for multi-site operators that provide, manage, and monitor mission-critical infrastructure services in real-time; and Operate, an end-to-end solution for multi-site workspace operators for managing day-to-day co-working operations.

