Essex Property Trust (ESS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Essex Property Trust to post earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter. Essex Property Trust has set its FY 2021 guidance at $12.210-$12.450 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at $2.980-$3.100 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. On average, analysts expect Essex Property Trust to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ESS stock opened at $333.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $337.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.17.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total transaction of $2,424,140.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,241 shares of company stock valued at $6,352,315. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

