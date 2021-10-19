Ethereum Meta 24-Hour Volume Tops $10,867.00 (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 20% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. Ethereum Meta has a total market cap of $436,591.69 and approximately $10,867.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00040730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.58 or 0.00194200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00089799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Coin Profile

Ethereum Meta is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

