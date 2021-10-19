ETHERLAND Price Hits $0.0200 on Exchanges (ELAND)

ETHERLAND (CURRENCY:ELAND) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One ETHERLAND coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHERLAND has a total market capitalization of $376,749.55 and $2,784.00 worth of ETHERLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ETHERLAND has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ETHERLAND alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00040823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.46 or 0.00190087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00088839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

ETHERLAND Profile

ETHERLAND (ELAND) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2020. ETHERLAND’s total supply is 70,686,070 coins and its circulating supply is 18,881,105 coins. ETHERLAND’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

ETHERLAND Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHERLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHERLAND should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHERLAND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHERLAND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHERLAND and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.