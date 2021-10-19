ETHPad (ETHPAD) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

ETHPad (CURRENCY:ETHPAD) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. In the last week, ETHPad has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. ETHPad has a total market capitalization of $29.26 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHPad coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00064819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00068241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00098999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,436.14 or 0.99670435 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.30 or 0.05947435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00020873 BTC.

About ETHPad

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

ETHPad Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using US dollars.

