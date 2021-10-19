Ethverse Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23,424.00 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 82.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Ethverse has traded up 52.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $23,424.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000328 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $287.82 or 0.00450497 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000142 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001097 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $604.56 or 0.00946266 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Ethverse

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,973,073 coins and its circulating supply is 7,882,899 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

