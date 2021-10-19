Ethverse Market Capitalization Reaches $869,229.96 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $869,229.96 and $4,285.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.78 or 0.00468751 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001190 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $659.75 or 0.01059888 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

ETHV is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,973,073 coins and its circulating supply is 7,882,899 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

