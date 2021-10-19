European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $143.74

Shares of European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 143.74 ($1.88) and traded as low as GBX 137 ($1.79). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 138 ($1.80), with a volume of 377,405 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £496.90 million and a PE ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 143.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 137.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

