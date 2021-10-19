European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. European Wax Center has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $32.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that European Wax Center will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

