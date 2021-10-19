Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.92.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVLO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 27th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.
Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Evelo Biosciences
Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.
