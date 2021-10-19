EvenCoin (EVN) Market Cap Reaches $78,164.26

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $78,164.26 and $232,425.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.12 or 0.00466708 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000149 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001188 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $658.55 or 0.01059389 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

