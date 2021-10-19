EventChain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $22,429.00 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One EventChain coin can now be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EventChain has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $616,419.53 and $22,429.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EventChain alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00040154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00190397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00088559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.