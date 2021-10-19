EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 18.81 and last traded at 18.81. Approximately 2,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 437,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at 19.73.
A number of research firms have issued reports on EVCM. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EverCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 22.54.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 18.76.
About EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
