EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 18.81 and last traded at 18.81. Approximately 2,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 437,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at 19.73.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVCM. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EverCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 22.54.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 18.76.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported 0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.01 by 0.05. The company had revenue of 121.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 110.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.