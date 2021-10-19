Everest 24 Hour Volume Hits $254,815.00 (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 19th. Everest has a total market capitalization of $36.51 million and approximately $254,815.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everest coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Everest has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00064819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00068241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00098999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,436.14 or 0.99670435 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.30 or 0.05947435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00020873 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.