Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Holdings Lifted by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,565,000 after purchasing an additional 75,191 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 379.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 26,090 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 152.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE opened at $276.35 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $193.62 and a fifty-two week high of $281.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.53 and a 200-day moving average of $258.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.88.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

