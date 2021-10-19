Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,746 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

EVRG opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 19,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,263,808.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews bought 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $501,401.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 115,261 shares of company stock worth $7,263,761. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

