EvidenZ (BCDT) Hits One Day Volume of $28,132.00

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. In the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. EvidenZ has a total market capitalization of $6.47 million and approximately $28,132.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EvidenZ

EvidenZ is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,272,923 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

