EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Short Interest Up 24.3% in September

EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of YAYO opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $39.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 4.26. EVmo has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $6.00.

Get EVmo alerts:

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter. EVmo had a negative net margin of 78.72% and a negative return on equity of 453.01%.

EVmo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for EVmo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVmo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.