Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given “Outperform” Rating at SVB Leerink

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.43. Evolus has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 171.55% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolus news, insider Rui Avelar sold 14,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $159,795.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,675.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 47,737 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $541,814.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,582.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 137,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,460 and sold 2,762,335 shares worth $26,455,493. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 26.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,912,000 after purchasing an additional 446,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 48.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after purchasing an additional 547,576 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 704.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 526,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 48.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 184,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 35.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 141,825 shares in the last quarter. 29.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.