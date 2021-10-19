ExclusiveCoin Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $757,145.14 and approximately $27,527.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011515 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001152 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004143 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

