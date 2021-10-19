EXMR FDN (EXMR) Achieves Market Cap of $13,887.67

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $13,887.67 and $4,599.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.34 or 0.00244214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00040713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.50 or 0.00189803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00088702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.