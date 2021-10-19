Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stake Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,288,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,290 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.35% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $289,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,697,051,000 after buying an additional 2,235,058 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after buying an additional 940,412 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,002.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,127,000 after buying an additional 486,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,758,000 after buying an additional 368,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,278.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 364,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,172,000 after buying an additional 338,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $118.73 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $130.76. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.25.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

