Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,938.71

Experian plc (LON:EXPN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,938.71 ($38.39) and traded as high as GBX 3,239 ($42.32). Experian shares last traded at GBX 3,229 ($42.19), with a volume of 667,646 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPN. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Experian from GBX 3,320 ($43.38) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Experian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,910 ($38.02).

Get Experian alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,202.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,938.71. The company has a market cap of £29.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In related news, insider Kerry Williams sold 59,332 shares of Experian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,246 ($42.41), for a total transaction of £1,925,916.72 ($2,516,222.52). Also, insider Ruba Borno purchased 671 shares of Experian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,115 ($40.70) per share, with a total value of £20,901.65 ($27,308.14).

Experian Company Profile (LON:EXPN)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

See Also: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.