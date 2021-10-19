EXRNchain Price Down 4% This Week (EXRN)

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. EXRNchain has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and $13,297.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXRNchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EXRNchain has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00039663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.68 or 0.00187875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00088293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

About EXRNchain

EXRNchain is a coin. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain . EXRNchain’s official website is exrnchain.com . EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXRNchain is a project that aims to connect blockchains using crosschain gateway built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing anyone to transact between them. EXRN is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token, used in the EXRNchain protocol. “

