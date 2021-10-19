Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.00

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.00 and traded as low as C$7.14. Extendicare shares last traded at C$7.15, with a volume of 252,500 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on EXE. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.46.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.86. The stock has a market cap of C$640.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$307.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$307.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is 70.80%.

About Extendicare (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

