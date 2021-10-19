Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.82) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($1.13). Exterran posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($2.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXTN. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exterran during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Exterran during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exterran during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Exterran by 62.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Exterran during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXTN stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $164.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.81. Exterran has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $5.97.

About Exterran

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

