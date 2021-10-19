Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,246 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $62.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $264.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

