Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,192,078 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $33,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.5% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.62. The company has a market cap of $266.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

