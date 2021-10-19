Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Up 25.1% in September

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,500 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the September 15th total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

EYEN stock opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $7.72.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 23,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,676.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 74,919 shares of company stock worth $299,276. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Eyenovia in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eyenovia by 246.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Eyenovia in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eyenovia in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eyenovia in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

