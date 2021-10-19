EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,796,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,574 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 9.72% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $25,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

EYPT opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 9.34.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a negative net margin of 106.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

