F5 Networks (FFIV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect F5 Networks to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FFIV stock opened at $201.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.51.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FFIV. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price target (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $62,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $252,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,728 shares of company stock worth $1,987,401 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

