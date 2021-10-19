F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer Sells 1,200 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $246,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FFIV stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.51.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 target price (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

