Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Lifted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.3% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Facebook worth $1,544,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $3.48 on Tuesday, reaching $338.82. 309,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,847,783. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.26 and a 200-day moving average of $339.99. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $955.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.52, for a total value of $17,378,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,379,808 shares of company stock worth $855,651,416. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.31.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

