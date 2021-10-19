Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 81.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,507 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.4% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Facebook by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after acquiring an additional 742,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Facebook by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total value of $26,603,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,379,808 shares of company stock valued at $855,651,416 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.22. The stock had a trading volume of 199,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,847,783. The company has a market capitalization of $959.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $356.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.31.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.